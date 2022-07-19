English
    Facebook tests adding multiple profiles to an account

    Each account can have up to five dedicated profiles, which will allow users to connect with specific groups

    Moneycontrol News
    July 19, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST
    (Image: A cutout of the Facebook Logo is placed on a keyboard)

    Facebook has begun testing a way for users to add up to five individual profiles to their accounts. The Meta-owned social media giant said users would be able to switch between profiles with just a few taps and be able to create a variety of profiles.

    Users, for instance, can have a profile dedicated to family and friends, which limits the feed and contacts to people close to them. They can also have profiles dedicated to hobbies like cooking, design, and travel.

    All profiles will have to abide by the platform's rules, including restrictions on certain content such as hate speech or violence, it said.

    Profiles will not be allowed to impersonate or misrepresent another user's identity. So far, there is no launch date for the feature and when asked by the publication CNET, Facebook declined to comment on how many users were part of the test.

    Recently, Meta shut down Novi, its digital wallet service for cryptocurrency and set a July 21 deadline after which users will not be able to withdraw or add funds to their wallets.

    Despite the setback, Meta said that it remained positive on the capabilities of blockchain, and that it was, "already leveraging the years spent on building capabilities for Meta overall on blockchain and introducing new products such as digital collectibles".
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 04:06 pm
