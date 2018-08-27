Facebook testing 'things in common' feature to connect non-friends

Moneycontrol News

Facebook is testing a new feature which will connect users with people who are not their 'friends' on the social media platform. The feature, called 'things in common', will appear in the comment section on Facebook.

According to a report in CNET, when a user reads through a public conversation, like on a brand or a publisher page, Facebook will highlight things that are in common with non-friends who have left comments on such posts.

The label will highlight other things too, for example, it will highlight if the people live in the same city, attended the same college, are part of a public group or are employees the of same company, in the comments section.

However, the new feature will only show information which the users have put under the public tag.

This isn't the first time Facebook is trying out such feature. Earlier, the platform tried connecting non-friends by connecting mentors with mentees through Facebook Groups. They even introduced some new tools for the same.

Although Facebook’s data collection practices faced criticism arising from allegations of fake accounts and improper activity.