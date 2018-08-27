App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 08:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook testing 'things in common' feature to connect non-friends

The new feature will highlight things that they have in common with some non-friends who have left comments on a similar post on some brand page.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Moneycontrol News

Facebook is testing a new feature which will connect users with people who are not their 'friends' on the social media platform. The feature, called 'things in common', will appear in the comment section on Facebook.

According to a report in CNET, when a user reads through a public conversation, like on a brand or a publisher page, Facebook will highlight things that are in common with non-friends who have left comments on such posts.

The label will highlight other things too, for example, it will highlight if the people live in the same city, attended the same college, are part of a public group or are employees the of same company, in the comments section.

related news

However, the new feature will only show information which the users have put under the public tag.

This isn't the first time Facebook is trying out such feature.  Earlier, the platform tried connecting non-friends by connecting mentors with mentees through Facebook Groups. They even introduced some new tools for the same.

Although Facebook’s data collection practices faced criticism arising from allegations of fake accounts and improper activity.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 08:41 pm

tags #Facebook #Trending News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.