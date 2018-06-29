App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Facebook still evasive over Cambridge Analytica and fake news: UK lawmakers

Cambridge Analytica said it deleted the data when asked and did not use it in Trump's campaign. It also denies doing paid work on the campaign for Brexit.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Facebook
Facebook

Facebook is continuing to be evasive in its answers to a British parliamentary committee examining a scandal over misuse of the social media company's data by Cambridge Analytica, the committee's chair said on Friday.

Britain's digital and media committee is examining fake news, and what the consultancy, employed by Donald Trump's 2016 US presidential campaign, did with the Facebook data, which was improperly obtained.

Cambridge Analytica said it deleted the data when asked and did not use it in Trump's campaign. It also denies doing paid work on the campaign for Brexit.

"Facebook continue to display a pattern of evasive behaviour “a pattern which has emerged over the course of our inquiry", chair Damian Collins said in response to Facebook's latest letter to the committee, saying its answers over how it monitors political advertising and its resources devoted to security were inadequate.

"The company appears to prefer minimal over rigorous scrutiny... We will be addressing this point as part of our interim report being published in due course."
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 05:15 pm

tags #Cambridge Analytica #Current Affairs #Facebook #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.