you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 08:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook says Apple's 30% cut is hindering its plans to help SMBs generate revenue online

The subtle dig at Apple comes a day after Epic Games sued Apple and Google after the two Play Stores pulled Fortnite following an update that dodged revenue-sharing with the tech giants.

Moneycontrol News

Facebook on Friday announced new events feature that will let page owners create paid events, set a price, promote the event, collect payment and host the event, all in one place. In its blog post, the social media giant also accused Apple of not waiving off its 30 percent App Store fee during the time of the pandemic.

Facebook said that Apple refused to waive off the 30 percent App Store fee and also denied the company from using its own payments processing system. This, in turn, would mean that page owners and event creators who use the iOS app would only make 70 percent of the total revenue they earn.

“We asked Apple to reduce its 30% App Store tax or allow us to offer Facebook Pay so we could absorb all costs for businesses struggling during COVID-19. Unfortunately, they dismissed both our requests and SMBs will only be paid 70% of their hard-earned revenue. While Facebook is waiving fees for paid online events we will make other fees clear in the product,” Facebook said.

The subtle dig at Apple comes a day after Epic Games sued Apple and Google after the two Play Stores pulled Fortnite following an update that dodged revenue-sharing with the tech giants. The civil suit against Apple seeks injunctive relief to “allow fair competition” in mobile app distribution. Epic’s gripe with Apple is its monopoly control over the distribution of software and payment systems within that software.
First Published on Aug 15, 2020 08:09 pm

tags #Apple #Facebook #Google

