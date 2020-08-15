Facebook says Apple's 30% cut is hindering its plans to help SMBs generate revenue online

Facebook on Friday announced new events feature that will let page owners create paid events, set a price, promote the event, collect payment and host the event, all in one place. In its blog post, the social media giant also accused Apple of not waiving off its 30 percent App Store fee during the time of the pandemic.

Facebook said that Apple refused to waive off the 30 percent App Store fee and also denied the company from using its own payments processing system. This, in turn, would mean that page owners and event creators who use the iOS app would only make 70 percent of the total revenue they earn.

“We asked Apple to reduce its 30% App Store tax or allow us to offer Facebook Pay so we could absorb all costs for businesses struggling during COVID-19. Unfortunately, they dismissed both our requests and SMBs will only be paid 70% of their hard-earned revenue. While Facebook is waiving fees for paid online events we will make other fees clear in the product,” Facebook said.