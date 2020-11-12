Facebook releases new features for a fun-filled virtual Diwali experience

Facebook recently dropped a bundle of new features ahead of this festive season. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, most people will have to settle for an indoor/virtual Diwali celebration. And Facebook aims to make this more fun with new Diwali-themed Avatars and the opportunity to encourage your friends and family to participate in fun challenges and spread festive cheer online.

Diwali At Home

The new features will enable users to challenge their friends and family to share photos and videos of you they are celebrating Diwali at home using the hashtag #DiwaliAtHomeChallenge.

DIY Diwali

You can create a DIY video of how you recycle light bulbs, candleholders, diyas and lanterns, and challenge your friends to share their Diwali related DIY projects by using #DIYDiwaliChallenge.

In an email statement, Facebook noted, “Start a challenge by simply entering a hashtag in English that ends in the word ‘challenge’, when you go to create a new Facebook post, or tap on the “Try It” button when you see another challenge post in your News Feed. Add photos and videos to your challenges post this festive season and nominate your friends and family to join in the fun by tagging them.”

Dress up your Avatar

Facebook is also introducing Diwali-themed Avatars Background for short-form text posts. You can type your own words in any language over one of the colourful backgrounds with your personalized Avatar to match the theme.

To use this feature, create an Avatar from your phone and go to “Create Post” composer on Android or IOS and click “Background Colour” and select the Diwali background. To follow more Diwali specific content on Facebook using #ShubhDiwali2020 and #Diwali2020.