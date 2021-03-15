Facebook now lets some users earn money via short video posts

A few Facebook users can now monetize their short video posts, given that people watch an advertisement 30 seconds into the video.

Facebook is allowing few users to monetize their short video posts, given that people watch an advertisement for 30 seconds into the video, reported The Hindu. Earlier, the social media platform had permitted monetization through in-stream ads on videos longer than three minutes, when ads will be flashed after the video runs for 60 seconds.

Additionally, videos longer than three minutes can now display ads at the 45-second mark.

The social media giant had launched in-stream ads back in 2017 as a way to allow creators to increase their engagement and boost visibility. Creators on the app could earn from videos in the Watch section, including on-demand and live videos. In-stream ads payout grew more than 55% from 2019 to 2020, according to Facebook.

Facebook has also stated that only users above 18 years of age, with over 10,000 followers, and having 600,000 total minutes viewed from any combination of video uploads are eligible for monetisation. Additionally, they must have five or more active video uploads or live videos.