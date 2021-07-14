Facebook now allows you to have dedicated group experts

After accepting the invitation to become an 'expert', the group member can then help curb the spread of misinformation.

In a bid to tackle the spread of misinformation within groups, Facebook is now allowing group admins to designate knowledgeable members with the "expert" label, allowing them to stand out among others as the authority on a particular topic being discussed.

Announcing the feature in a blog post, Facebook said there are, "70 million admins and moderators running active Facebook groups around the world. Many of these groups are home to subject matter experts who love to share their knowledge, from fitness trainers to highly skilled crafters. Now, it’s easier than ever to help experts stand out in groups and offer ways for them to engage with their communities."

After accepting the invitation to become an "expert", the group member can then help curb the spread of misinformation and let their posts and comments be the guiding light to other members. Admins can also collaborate with experts and organise Q&As or share perspectives on a topic.

The feature is rolling out now to select groups across desktop and mobile. The company says that it is "starting to test giving some people in fitness and gaming the option to identify specific topics they’re knowledgeable about, like yoga or a particular game. Group admins can then search for these specific topics, discover relevant people who are not yet members and invite them to join as group experts."