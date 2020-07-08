Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp cross-chat feature in the works; may roll out soon

Last year, Facebook was reportedly considering cross-platform chat integration between WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram. Now, WABetaInfo, reverse engineer @Alex193a has discovered evidence of cross chat support between Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp in the latest version of Facebook Messenger.

The hints reveal how Facebook is working on a way to contact WhatsApp users through the Messenger. This will enable WhatsApp users to chat with people on Facebook Messenger without an account.

WABetaInfo explains that it found a database on Facebook Messenger, which will allow Messenger to understand whether WhatsApp contacts are blocked. It will also contain details on the state of a chat and whether push notifications are active. However, chat content itself is not stored in this database yet.

This could be the precursor to the long process of integration between Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. Since the implementation is still in its early phases, details are unclear. One of the biggest differences between the two messaging platforms is WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption.

Also Read: Fake TikTok links injected with malware being spread via SMS and WhatsApp, warns Maharashtra Cyber Police

It is worth noting that Facebook has already confirmed encryption plans for Messenger as well. So, this should ensure that data and chats of users on both platforms will remain secured despite cross-platform integration.

For now, there is no confirmation about cross-platform chat integration, while the tipster also reiterated the difficulties and challenges developers would face. Developers would have to be sure of its effectiveness before implementing it, and plans could be subject to change depending on the same.