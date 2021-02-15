Facebook may take on Apple Watch soon; smartwatch with wellness, messaging features likely in works

As per a report from The Information, Facebook appears to be working on a new smartwatch with fitness and wellness features, throwing its hat into a ring which is dominated by the Apple Watch.

What will reportedly set Facebook's contender apart is a focus on social messaging and wellness features. Users will be able to send and receive messages from services like WhatsApp and Messenger. It will also feature a cellular connection without the need for a smartphone.

The smartwatch is the latest in the growing stable of hardware devices Facebook seems to be building. They already have the VR space cornered with the Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest. They also have the Portal devices, purpose built for video calling and uniquely tailored to multiple devices.

The report also says that Facebook is working on a homegrown operating system for various devices. It's reported that this in-house OS might power the company's smartwatch.

The social media giant will look to start selling the devices as early as next year, with a second generation of hardware to follow close in 2023. Like the Oculus VR headsets, Facebook is going to sell these devices at close to production costs which means it will try and temp as many people as it can to its ecosystem.

Facebook is also expected to launch branded Ray-Ban glasses this year. The company has already said that the 'smart glasses' won't be Augmented Reality (AR) and won't feature a display of any kind.

Facebook's research into AR with Project Aria is also expected to take off this year with the company saying that it will test the device in the real world to iron out issues.