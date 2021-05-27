Facebook lifts ban on posts claiming COVID-19 is man-made

The social network had earlier banned such claims as part of its COVID-19 misinformation policy.
Facebook will no longer remove claims posted on its platforms that COVID-19 is man-made or lab manufactured. The policy change comes amid the probe ordered by US President Joe Biden on the "lab-leak hypothesis".
The social network, which owns the popular messaging app WhatsApp, had earlier banned such claims as part of its COVID-19 misinformation policy.
Facebook on May 27 said that the policy was updated due to the renewed debate about the virus' origin.
"In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made from our apps," Facebook said.
"We're continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge," it added.
Biden said in a statement that he has now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory.
Biden asked U.S. intelligence agencies to report back within 90 days. He directed U.S. national laboratories to assist with the investigation and the intelligence community to prepare a list of specific queries for the Chinese government.
He called on China to cooperate with international probes into the origins of the pandemic.
"As part of that report, I have asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China. I have also asked that this effort include work by our National Labs and other agencies of our government to augment the Intelligence Community's efforts," the US President said.
The US, Biden said, will also keep working with like-minded partners around the world to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence.