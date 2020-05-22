Facebook launches 'lock profile' in India to restrict non-friends from accessing your profile

Facebook has launched a new account safety feature called ‘lock profile’. As the name suggests, the feature allows a user to lock their profile, restricting access to account information from anyone who is not in a user’s friend list.

Facebook said that the feature was designed for people in India, ‘especially for women’, giving them more control over their information on the platform. When a Facebook account is locked using the ‘lock profile’ feature, non-friend accounts cannot zoom in, share, or download the user’s full-size profile photo or cover photo. A blue badge stating the profile is locked will appear on the profile page of the user once the feature is enabled.

To activate profile lock, the user needs to go to ‘More’ under their profile name and select ‘lock profile’.

Ankhi Das, Public Policy Director - Facebook India, said, “We are deeply aware of the concerns people in India, particularly women, have about protecting their online profile. Today, we are announcing a new feature which, in one easy step, will give people a lot more control, ensure their privacy and keep them safe and secure online.”

‘Lock Profile’ is an extension to the ‘Profile Picture Guard’ launched by Facebook in 2017. The tool did not allow non-friends to enlarge or download a user’s profile photo.

There are other settings like 'Only Me', 'Friends only' and 'Friends of friends’ on Facebook that give users the control as to who can view their profile information. As the name suggests, ‘only me’ would mean only the user can see the account info, whereas ‘friends of friends’ lets mutuals look at the user’s account information.





