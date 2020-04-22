Facebook-Jio deal: Here are some of the biggest tech investments in India

While the Jio-Facebook deal is the largest FDI in the technology sector in India, here's a look at some of the other investments in the sector that grabbed headlines. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Social media giant Facebook announced a $5.7 billion ( Rs 43,574 crore) investment for a 9.99 percent stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio. The deal values Jio at $65.95 billion. Reliance Industries (RIL) said this is the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company anywhere in the world and the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the technology sector in India. The investment values Jio Platforms amongst the top five listed companies in India by market capitalisation, within just three and a half years of launch of commercial services. Lets take a look at the other big investments in tech.” width= 2/7 In May 2018, United States-based global retail behemoth Walmart bought 77 percent of Flipkart for $16 billion. The deal not only valued Flipkart at $20.8 billion but was also the largest e-commerce deal at the time. 3/7 In 2019, India-based hotel platform OYO confirmed that it will raise $1.5 billion in fresh capital from its investors, with $700 million coming from its founder and CEO, Ritesh Agarwal. The new funding valued OYO at $10 billion. With that, Agarwal's stake in OYO rose to 30 percent from 10 percent. 4/7 One97 Communications that owns and operates payments service provider Paytm reportedly raised $300-350 million from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway at a valuation of about $10-12 billion. Berkshire joins the list of key shareholders in Paytm who include — Ant Financial, SoftBank, Alibaba and SAIF Partners. 5/7 Indian online food delivery startup Zomato, earlier this year, announced that it has acquired the India operations of Uber Eats in an all-stock deal for around $350 million. Uber will, in turn, get a 9.9 percent stake in the Gurugram-based company. 6/7 On-demand software and e-commerce service provider Ebix acquired online travel portal Yatra for $337.8 million in an all-stock transaction. Yatra continues to be independently run and will retain its brand and status in India. 7/7 Ride-hailing service Ola acquired food delivery platform Foodpanda in 2017 with a reported investment of $200 million. However, 18 months after the deal was announced, Ola suspended the food delivery business and terminated the contracts of most of its 1,500 food delivery executives. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd) First Published on Apr 22, 2020 01:11 pm