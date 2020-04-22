Facebook-Jio deal: Here are some of the biggest tech investments in India

Social media giant Facebook announced a $5.7 billion ( Rs 43,574 crore) investment for a 9.99 percent stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio. The deal values Jio at $65.95 billion. Reliance Industries (RIL) said this is the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company anywhere in the world and the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the technology sector in India. The investment values Jio Platforms amongst the top five listed companies in India by market capitalisation, within just three and a half years of launch of commercial services. Lets take a look at the other big investments in tech.” width=