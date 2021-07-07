Facebook tests new feature to help users condense posts together

Like Twitter's 'Threads' Facebook is testing the ability to join posts together to keep the original conversation in context

Similar to 'Threads' in Twitter, Facebook is now testing the ability to join posts together so that the original conversation is kept in context. The feature is reportedly in testing and is currently only available to a select few.

The feature allows users to create threads with similar posts all joined together. This allows people to follow a conversation more easily as they can view everything at a glance, instead of having to scroll through the feed.

Speaking with TechCrunch, Facebook confirmed that the feature is currently being tested with a few noted public figures for now. They also said that the threaded posts will have a 'View Post Thread' button that will allow people to navigate between the multiple posts in a single thread.

There is no news on whether the feature will be rolled out for broader testing or whether Facebook will tap more personalities to test the feature. There is also no confirmation on whether this will be available to businesses or groups.

There is speculation that this feature will help streamline sharing of news.