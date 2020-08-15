Facebook is testing a new short videos feature that works like TikTok

Facebook is testing a new TikTok-like feature that shows short videos in the app’s news feed section. Much like TikTok, the short videos open in vertical format and users can swipe up to watch the next video.

Facebook is trying to cash-in on TikTok’s ban in India and other countries where it is currently under scrutiny over data security concerns. The Mark Zuckerberg-owned social networking website is now testing a new ‘Short videos’ section within the Facebook mobile app’s news feed.

The feature was first spotted by Matt Navarra.

As mentioned earlier, the feature is quite similar to TikTok and shows videos in vertical format. Users can swipe up on the screen to see the next video. We are yet to spot the feature on our Facebook Android and iOS app. Facebook told Gadgets360 that it is testing new features that help users “express themselves.”

“We're always testing new creative tools so we can learn about how people want to express themselves. Short-form videos are extremely popular and we are looking at new ways to provide this experience for people to connect, create and share on Facebook,” a Facebook spokesperson said.