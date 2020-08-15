172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|facebook-is-testing-a-new-short-videos-feature-that-works-like-tiktok-5706971.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook is testing a new short videos feature that works like TikTok

Facebook is trying to cash-in on TikTok’s ban in India and other countries where It is currently under scrutiny over data security concerns.

Moneycontrol News


Facebook is testing a new TikTok-like feature that shows short videos in the app’s news feed section. Much like TikTok, the short videos open in vertical format and users can swipe up to watch the next video.

Facebook is trying to cash-in on TikTok’s ban in India and other countries where it is currently under scrutiny over data security concerns. The Mark Zuckerberg-owned social networking website is now testing a new ‘Short videos’ section within the Facebook mobile app’s news feed.

The feature was first spotted by Matt Navarra.

As mentioned earlier, the feature is quite similar to TikTok and shows videos in vertical format. Users can swipe up on the screen to see the next video. We are yet to spot the feature on our Facebook Android and iOS app. Facebook told Gadgets360 that it is testing new features that help users “express themselves.”

“We're always testing new creative tools so we can learn about how people want to express themselves. Short-form videos are extremely popular and we are looking at new ways to provide this experience for people to connect, create and share on Facebook,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

Soon after TikTok was banned, Facebook introduced Reels on Instagram. The TikTok clone feature, which was initially launched in Brazil and India, is now available in more than 50 countries, including the US where TikTok could be banned within the next few days.
First Published on Aug 15, 2020 01:09 pm

tags #Facebook #Instagram #TikTok

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.