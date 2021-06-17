Facebook is expanding fact checking in India

The company stated that it has partnered with The Healthy Indian Project and is expanding its fact-checking programme in the country

Facebook has announced that it is partnering with The Healthy Indian Project (THIP) to expand its fact checking programme in India. THIP is an organisation that works with verified medical professionals to curb fake news about the virus in terms of health, treatments and diet in English, Hindi, Bengali and Gujarati.

The company also said that it has removed more than 18 million pieces of harmful information during the pandemic across Facebook and Instagram. It has also labelled over 167 million fake news posts on COVID-19 while working with third party fact checkers.

As per the social giant, its fact-check partners have all been certified by an independent, non-partisan international Fact-Checking Network. In India, the company has worked with 10 fact checking partners so far that help curb misinformation across 11 Indian languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Telegu, Tamil, Marathi, Punjabi, Urdu, Gujarati, Assamese and Kannada.

It has also launched a fellowship with its fact-checking partners that will provide virtual training sessions by experts to improve their abilities and weed out the misinformation on COVID-19 floating online.

Fact checkers check stories published on the social media platform and evaluate them with a rating for their accuracy. If a story rated false, Facebook then lowers its priority in the News Feed, reducing the spread of fake news.