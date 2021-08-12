Facebook is changing the way its ads work

Facebook is revamping its ad system

In an interview with The Verge, Graham Mudd, Facebook's VP of product marketing spoke about a new direction for Facebook and the way it displays ads. Its realliging its core principles and will look to do more with reliance on less user data.

One key area that the social giant is exploring has to do with "on-device learning." Instead of feeding third-parties user data, the company will run an algorithm on a smartphone to determine the best ads for the individual and then send the data anonymously to advertisers, keeping privacy intact.

The challenge will be to wrestle for compute power on a smartphone with other apps and the operating system itself.

“I think one of the challenges with on-device learning is that the compute resources required to do it are obviously under the control of the operating systems themselves,” says Mudd in the interview.

When asked if the new privacy focused stance was in response to the coming regulations, Mudd said that, "I think what we see in terms of the trends and frankly our own work, both from a regulatory perspective and the platforms — Google and Apple — is that access to that kind of data will become more limited over the course of the next couple of years. That’s just a reflection, I think, of peoples’ changing expectations around privacy. And I think we’re embracing and trying to build for that future."

Speaking about a new technology that the social firm is working on called multi-party computation (MPC), Mudd told the publication that he believes it is an approach, "to anonymous data sharing" and using encryption to hide information about the individual was more privacy safe.

"Instead of it necessarily being aggregate, you’re using encryption and cryptography technology to ensure that the same end is met," says Mudd.

"which is that you don’t learn anything about an individual. So philosophically, I think it’s very well aligned. And in fact, I think a lot of experts would say that it is more privacy safe or conscious than just aggregation. Because with aggregation alone, unless there are other protections like differential privacy in place, you can still back into learning about an individual."

Mudd also believes that "Consent" will play an important role in the future and in cases where they, "don’t have consent, that’s where privacy enhancing technologies like multi-party computation can actually play a pretty meaningful role in trying to understand which types of people would find an ad relevant without ever learning about individual people."