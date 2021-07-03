Facebook, Google, TikTok and Twitter have vowed to make their platforms safer for women

Four of social media's largest companies have made a commitment to curb mistreatment of women on their platforms

At the UN Generation Equality Forum in Paris, Facebook, Google, TikTok and Twitter have announced a large commitment towards making their social media platforms safer for women.

As per a post on Web Foundation, women have expressed the need for control on who can comment or reply in their posts, the choice to fine tune what they see online and the time the content is generated on their feeds. A need for a better online reporting system was also expressed so that women can report unsavoury behaviour when it pops in messages or feeds.

All the four companies have committed to building these systems and have promised more granular settings that can be fine tuned by profile, more accessibility and use of simpler language to improve understandability, improved navigation on the interface and reducing the amount of abusive content displayed to women on the basis of reports.

The companies have also promised a reporting system that offers a user the ability to track complaints, has context for use of language and text, provides a transparent list of policies when applicable and improves the help and support system for women being targeted online.

“For too long, women have been routinely harassed, attacked and subsequently silenced in online spaces. This is a huge threat to progress on gender equality,” said Web Foundation Senior Policy Manager Azmina Dhrodia.

“With their resources and reach, these four companies have the power to curb this abuse and improve online experiences for hundreds of millions of women and girls. Now, they’ve had the chance to work with leading experts from different sectors to co-create solutions that can lead to real change.

"The commitments they’ve made today should be celebrated as a major win and act as a springboard for companies to tackle abuse against women as a top priority," Dhrodia added.