Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook developing its own operating system to reduce its reliance on Android: Report

The company aims to have a similar approach with its hardware on iOS in the future.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Facebook is reportedly working on its own operating system to reduce its reliance on Android. The social media giant’s operating system is being led by ex-Microsoft veteran Mark Lucovsky who was the brains behind Windows NT.

The report by The Information does not provide much information on the operating system’s usability or its exact release date. It is speculated that the OS could be similar to what Facebook’s Portal and Oculus run on — a modified version of Android. 

Facebook’s AR and VR head Ficus Kirkpatrick told the publication that “it’s possible” that Facebook’s future hardware would not be dependant on Google’s software, which would reduce or remove entirely the control Google has over Facebook’s hardware, reported The Verge.

Close

Facebook is reportedly working on augmented reality glasses that are expected to release in 2023. 

related news

Andrew Bosworth, hardware head at Facebook said, “We don't think we can trust the marketplace or competitors to ensure that’s the case”.

The company aims to have a similar approach to its hardware on iOS in the future. 

Previously, Facebook developed a smartphone with HTC that ran on a modified version of Android. The smartphone failed miserably and did not see a successor.

With the ongoing privacy and security scandals, it would be a challenging task for Facebook to gain users’ trust in using hardware running on the company’s custom software.

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 03:07 pm

