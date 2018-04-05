Facebook creates tool to remove login for third party apps — here's how to do it

Facebook does not let them identify you as it shares all the personal information in bulk. The social networking site while sharing the information with any third party anonymises the data so that they are not able to know who you are. For instance, it will share a phone number but won’t tell whose number it is. However, if you are one among those who are concerned about privacy, there is a way to edit the apps which you had logged in through Facebook and manage what information you want to share. Just follow the steps below:

Facing backlash for breach of millions of users’ private data, Facebook is now letting people remove third-party apps, and any and all posts those apps may have published on your behalf in bulk.

You can also do that by visiting the Apps setting of your Facebook account and selecting the apps which you want to remove. Prior to the change, you had to do so on an app-by-app basis, making the process cumbersome and time-consuming.

Following is the step-by-step guide to remove the apps.

—Log-in to your Facebook account and select ‘Settings’ from a drop-down menu from the top right corner.

—Now, click on Apps from the vertical panel on the left, a list of third-party-apps connected to your Facebook account will appear. Select as many as you want to remove.

—After selecting the apps, click on Remove. A new pop-up will open asking your permission to “delete all posts, photos and videos on Facebook that these apps and websites may have published on your behalf.” If you want to delete the data, check the box next to it and click on remove.

And, voila! All third-party apps connected to your profile you desired to remove is removed. However, this does not ensure that the data they had collected will be deleted as well.

Earlier, Facebook accepted that information of about 87 million people was “improperly shared” with Cambridge Analytica. Most of the people who figure in these 87 million are from the US. Over 5.6 lakh users from India were also affected by the breach.

Worryingly, Mike Schroepfer, Chief Technology Officer of the social media giant in a blog post said that Facebook’s search feature may have put most of its users’ data in a jeopardy. The feature which allowed anyone to search for users on Facebook by their mobile number or e-mail id has been stopped.

“However, malicious actors have also abused these features to scrape public profile information by submitting phone numbers or email addresses they already have through search and account recovery. Given the scale and sophistication of the activity we’ve seen,,” he said.