App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook contradicts its view, says it is a publisher

Facebook has repeatedly maintained that it is not a publisher or media company but the case brought forward by Six4Three argues otherwise

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A former startup called Six4Three has filed a lawsuit against Facebook alleging that CEO Mark Zuckerberg developed a 'malicious and fraudulent scheme' to exploit users’ personal data and force rival companies out of business.

The suit was filed in 2015 after Facebook removed app developers’ access to friends’ data.

Six4Three had developed a controversial app called Pikinis that allowed people to filter photos to find ones with people in bikinis and other swimwear. Their app however failed to find takers.

The company's attorneys have alleged that Facebook drew in developers to create apps, by promising long-term access to the site’s huge amounts of personal data, and then later cut off access.

related news

According to a report in The Guardian, Facebook attorneys argued that, its decision about ‘what not to publish’ should be protected because it is a ‘publisher’.

Facebook's lawyer Sonal Mehta argued that publisher discretion is a free speech right irrespective of what technological means is used. A newspaper has a publisher function whether they are doing it on their website, in a printed copy or through the news alerts.” Facebook repeatedly argued that it is a publisher and the editorial decisions made by it are protected by the first  amendment.

This course of argument directly clashes with Facebook's long-standing message that it is a tech platform, not a publisher or a media company. Facebook has long presented itself as neutral platform that does not have traditional journalistic responsibilities and has reiterated this message multiple times in speeches, interviews and even to the US congress.

This contradictory tactic, the Cambridge Analytica scandal, questionable censorship decisions and its role in spreading false news has led to many questioning Facebook’s moral and legal responsibilities as a company.

Facebook spokespeople declined to answer questions about its insistence outside of court that it is not a publisher or media entity.

A journalism professor at the University of Wisconsin-madison Kathleen Culver said that it is difficult to define Facebook’s role using traditional terms. She believes that Facebook must consider its ethical obligations outside of its legal responsibilities, due to the scale to its outreach
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 04:52 pm

tags #Facebook #Technology #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.