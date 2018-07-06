Facebook contradicts its view, says it is a publisher

A former startup called Six4Three has filed a lawsuit against Facebook alleging that CEO Mark Zuckerberg developed a 'malicious and fraudulent scheme' to exploit users’ personal data and force rival companies out of business.

The suit was filed in 2015 after Facebook removed app developers’ access to friends’ data.

Six4Three had developed a controversial app called Pikinis that allowed people to filter photos to find ones with people in bikinis and other swimwear. Their app however failed to find takers.

The company's attorneys have alleged that Facebook drew in developers to create apps, by promising long-term access to the site’s huge amounts of personal data, and then later cut off access.

According to a report in The Guardian, Facebook attorneys argued that, its decision about ‘what not to publish’ should be protected because it is a ‘publisher’.

Facebook's lawyer Sonal Mehta argued that publisher discretion is a free speech right irrespective of what technological means is used. A newspaper has a publisher function whether they are doing it on their website, in a printed copy or through the news alerts.” Facebook repeatedly argued that it is a publisher and the editorial decisions made by it are protected by the first amendment.

This course of argument directly clashes with Facebook's long-standing message that it is a tech platform, not a publisher or a media company. Facebook has long presented itself as neutral platform that does not have traditional journalistic responsibilities and has reiterated this message multiple times in speeches, interviews and even to the US congress.

This contradictory tactic, the Cambridge Analytica scandal, questionable censorship decisions and its role in spreading false news has led to many questioning Facebook’s moral and legal responsibilities as a company.

Facebook spokespeople declined to answer questions about its insistence outside of court that it is not a publisher or media entity.

A journalism professor at the University of Wisconsin-madison Kathleen Culver said that it is difficult to define Facebook’s role using traditional terms. She believes that Facebook must consider its ethical obligations outside of its legal responsibilities, due to the scale to its outreach