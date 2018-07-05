Facebook can be a 'harmful addiction' for children and teenagers: Company insiders

Facebook helps us stay connected with friends and family, however 'addiction' seems to be the harmful side effect of Facebook usage, for teenagers and adults alike. This is not a speculation, rather some insider information, claimed and confirmed by Facebook employees.

As per a report by the UK-based The Telegraph, Sandy Parakilas, a former platform manager at Facebook, says it is designed in such a way that it makes people hooked to the social media platform, "showing symptoms similar to ones seen amongst drug addicts and the company is not ready to accept the reality."

Leah Pearlman, product manager at Facebook says that the site’s algorithm and bright coloured logo is designed to make an individual addict, admitting the fact that she herself became addicted to the platform. She further adds the major goal of the company is to “hook them young”, which implies capturing kid’s attention at an young and making them addicted to facebook, in order to retain them for their future lives and creating a permanent customer base.

Pearlman, who is the brain behind the revolutionary “like button”, explains that her very own creation became the reason for her addiction, which a majority of the teens can relate to. The like button acts as an instant source of social gratification and gets you hooked. Aza Raskin, the creator of the ­endless scroll in Facebook feed said: “It’s as if they’re taking behavioural cocaine and just sprinkling it all over your interface.”

Facebook said all these allegations of creating “social media addiction” are false. According to their statement, Facebook and Instagram were created to serve the purpose of making world a smaller place and increase connectivity and every decision they take is centered at serving the above purpose.