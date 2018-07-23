Facebook building low Earth orbit satellite to provide internet access in remote places

Facebook has reportedly confirmed that it is building a low Earth orbit satellite to provide internet connectivity in remote areas across the globe.

The social media giant is looking to launch Athena in early 2019, Wired Magazine reported.

The internet satellite will be designed to “efficiently provide broadband access to unserved and underserved areas throughout the world,” according to an application filed by Facebook with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Fibre optic cables are mainly used to provide internet connections across the globe, however laying out cables can turn out to be expensive and sometimes is a mammoth challenge given the terrain. The other option of using geostationary satellites, is not feasible as the connection speed is relatively slow. Hence, experts suggest that the better option is to use a constellation of small satellites which are placed in the lower orbit of Earth and would provide better speed.

“We believe satellite technology will be an important enabler of the next generation of broadband infrastructure, making it possible to bring broadband connectivity to rural regions where internet connectivity is lacking or non-existent,” a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company has been trying to provide internet access under its initiative Internet.org. Free Basics, the program which was stopped by Indian telecom regulator for not abiding by the rules of net neutrality, was part of Internet.org.