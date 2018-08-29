Facebook targets running operations on 100% renewable energy by 2020

Facebook seeks to run its global operations on 100 percent renewable energy by 2020.

According to a blog post post by the social media website, Facebook also targeted the reduction of its current greenhouse gases emissions by 75 percent in the same time period.

"In a record-breaking year of corporate renewable energy purchases, Facebook is on track to be one of the largest corporate purchasers of renewable energy. Facebook has signed contracts for over three gigawatts of new solar and wind energy, that includes over 2,500 megawatts in just the past 12 months," the company wrote in a blog post late on Tuesday.

Major technology companies such as Google, Amazon and Facebook need massive amounts of power to keep their global operations running on a daily basis. Aside from their core business, companies like Google and Amazon have also diversified their interests in other avenues such as cloud computing, cloud storage and logistics infrastructure.

As part of the Paris Agreement, various companies like Apple, Google, Facebook, Intel and Microsoft are among the hundreds of businesses that declared their intention to continue working toward reducing carbon emissions.