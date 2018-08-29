App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook targets running operations on 100% renewable energy by 2020

According to a blog post by the social media website, Facebook also targeted the reduction of its current greenhouse gases emissions by 75 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Facebook seeks to run its global operations on 100 percent renewable energy by 2020.

According to a blog post post by the social media website, Facebook also targeted the reduction of its current greenhouse gases emissions by 75 percent in the same time period.

"In a record-breaking year of corporate renewable energy purchases, Facebook is on track to be one of the largest corporate purchasers of renewable energy. Facebook has signed contracts for over three gigawatts of new solar and wind energy, that includes over 2,500 megawatts in just the past 12 months," the company wrote in a blog post late on Tuesday.

Major technology companies such as Google, Amazon and Facebook need massive amounts of power to keep their global operations running on a daily basis. Aside from their core business, companies like Google and Amazon have also diversified their interests in other avenues such as cloud computing, cloud storage and logistics infrastructure.

As part of the Paris Agreement, various companies like Apple, Google, Facebook, Intel and Microsoft are among the hundreds of businesses that declared their intention to continue working toward reducing carbon emissions.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 03:56 pm

tags #Business #Facebook #world

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.