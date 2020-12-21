MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Face masks from waste ‘PET' bottles, smart ventilators — IIT Mandi researchers' innovations to tackle COVID-19

According to IIT Mandi Director Ajit K Chaturvedi, the institution's students have excelled in their academics despite the challenges this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2020 / 06:01 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi have developed a large number of research work and innovations to help combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This research work includes research on comparing disordered proteins in COVID-19, research on tracking the spread of COVID-19 in India via social networks, high-efficiency face masks from waste ‘PET bottles’, Wi-Fi Operated smart ventilator and UV-C disinfection box, the Economic Times reported.

According to IIT Mandi Director Ajit K Chaturvedi, the institution's students have excelled in their academics despite the challenges this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"IIT Mandi has excelled in the fields of academics, innovation, international linkages, student placements and business incubation. Thus, the institute developed many products for a self-reliant and sustainable ecosystem,” he said.

Currently, IIT Mandi has suspended all its academic and co-curricular activities. It has proactively opted for virtual classes, the report said.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The institute however has set up 15 dedicated classrooms to teach students online. It has equipped each online classroom with a computer, a large screen to view students, a collar microphone, a high-resolution web camera mounted on a tripod to cast the presenter's face, a green board to use chalk for writing and a high-resolution smart writing pad with a stylus.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #IIT #IIT Mandi
first published: Dec 21, 2020 06:01 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.