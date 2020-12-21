Face masks from waste ‘PET' bottles, smart ventilators — IIT Mandi researchers' innovations to tackle COVID-19

Source: Reuters

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi have developed a large number of research work and innovations to help combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This research work includes research on comparing disordered proteins in COVID-19, research on tracking the spread of COVID-19 in India via social networks, high-efficiency face masks from waste ‘PET bottles’, Wi-Fi Operated smart ventilator and UV-C disinfection box, the Economic Times reported.

According to IIT Mandi Director Ajit K Chaturvedi, the institution's students have excelled in their academics despite the challenges this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"IIT Mandi has excelled in the fields of academics, innovation, international linkages, student placements and business incubation. Thus, the institute developed many products for a self-reliant and sustainable ecosystem,” he said.

Currently, IIT Mandi has suspended all its academic and co-curricular activities. It has proactively opted for virtual classes, the report said.

The institute however has set up 15 dedicated classrooms to teach students online. It has equipped each online classroom with a computer, a large screen to view students, a collar microphone, a high-resolution web camera mounted on a tripod to cast the presenter's face, a green board to use chalk for writing and a high-resolution smart writing pad with a stylus.