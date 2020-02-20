App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Face ID masks' for COVid-19 to allow facial recognition on smartphones

The company states that it uses computational mapping to convert facial features into an image onto the surface of N95 masks without distortion.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere
Image: Danielle Baskin
Image: Danielle Baskin

The demand for N95 protective face masks has increased since the outbreak of CoVid-19. Although these masks are believed to offer some protection from coronavirus, they also do not allow smartphone users to use facial recognition, particularly the ones with 3D depth mapping like Face ID. To solve this problem, a San Francisco-based designer is creating custom face masks that feature the user’s face.

Twitter user Danielle Baskin uploaded a couple of images that demonstrate the idea. “Made this service that prints your face on an N95 mask, so you can protect people from viral epidemics while still being able to unlock your phone,” Baskin tweeted.

Close

The mask pitched as Resting Risk Face mask, is dubbed as a solution to not only protect people from viruses but also allow users to unlock their iPhones and other Face ID-like compatible devices while wearing the mask. 

The company states that it uses computational mapping to convert facial features into an image onto the surface of N95 masks without distortion. Users need to upload their photo on the official website, following which they can preview their face on the mask and fix any alignment issues.

The website claims that these N95 masks work with facial recognition software. Resting Risk Face mask cannot be purchased at the moment. However, interested customers can enter their email id to get notified about the launch. Customers will be charged $40 (roughly Rs 2,900). The company has also announced that it will not make these masks till the time there is a global mask shortage.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 10:52 am

