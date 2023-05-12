FAANG stocks could surge 50% this year, says Tom Lee

As per Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, the so-called FAANG group of Big Tech shares could surge as high as 50% in the current year. Image: Twitter

US mega-cap tech stocks have had a good run in 2023 and it is expected to only get better, at least that is what Fundstrat’s Tom Lee has to say about the so-called FAANG stocks.

Lee, managing partner and the head of research at Fundstrat, expects Facebook, which is now Meta, Amazon Apple, Netflix and Google (FAANG) to surge 50 percent this year, Business Insider reported.

"Our base case for FAANG this year was that it could rise as much as 50 percent," the report quoted Lee as telling CNBC on May 10. Together, the shares have gained about 36 percent, so far, after plunging 43 percent in 2022.

Lee expects a rebound in FAANG after tech and other stocks were hammered in 2022 with the US Federal Reserve going on a rate hiking spree. The bullish case for tech stocks, even the non-FAANG ones, was much stronger than he had expected, Lee said.

"As this year unfolded, it really looks like FAANG — and I'm being a little broader, including things like Nvidia and semis — are so relevant to how you deal with inflation, whether it's through AI or automation. So these are incredibly important companies," he said, referring to semiconductor makers.

Lee doesn’t see demand diminishing “for these products”. They would only grow as there’s no new competition. "So actually that their ability to make future profits is higher, and that's why I think their PE could expand. And again, that really pulls up the whole market," he said.

Meta, Alphabet, the Google parent, and Amazon have gained 90 percent, 25 percent and 30 percent, respectively, this year, the report said.