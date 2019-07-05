App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 07:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EZTax.in launches new IT filing solution to maximise tax refund

The App or Web Version will auto read the data and populate the respective forms and eFile in just seconds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

EZTax.in, a Tax Compliance Company in India, announced that the company has released its New Comprehensive ITR Filing Portal. Taxpayers who are new to EZTax.in can download the app from Google Play Store for Free, or Signup through browser and eFile their tax returns for Free in about 7 minutes.

Compared to Last year’s tax filing, new enhancements made in technology, algorithms to read typical Form 16in either PDF format, image, or by just taking a mobile photo in a well lite area. The App or Web Version will auto read the data and populate the respective forms in seconds, and eFile in just seconds to get an acknowledgement from the Income Tax Department.

In addition to the improvements to bring ease of use, EZTax.in made conscious efforts to include more deductions in its application to maximise Tax Refund for the filing year and to educate taxpayer on how to use such through its EZHelp feature available when accessed through PC Browser, and Tabs.

“We have been delivering innovation in both Income Tax and GST segments, acquiring significant number of clients at a lowest possible acquisition cost, mainly possible due to the fact that the clients love our software and solutions, which are second to none in the industry,” said Suneel Dasari, Founder, CEO, EZTax.in.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 07:19 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

