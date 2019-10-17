App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EY’s public finance management blockchain to improve efficiency & transparency in governments

Solution helps to optimize capacity in core financial management processes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

EY has announced the launch of EY OpsChain Public Finance Manager (PFM), a blockchain-enabled solution designed to help governments improve their processes for financial management of public funds.

EY OpsChain PFM helps governments drive transparency, provide accountable outcomes for citizens and track budgets, expenditures and results. It uses blockchain technology to match government spending programs with tangible outcomes, even as funding may pass through multiple layers of government and public service agencies.

EY OpsChain PFM blockchain provides clear, accurate and timely information for financial reporting and accountability. The system increases administrative efficiency with the capacity to track funds in real time and create a single source of integrated financial and nonfinancial performance information to support decision-making. The system is built on the EY OpsChain platform.

Close

Mark MacDonald, EY Global Public Finance Management Leader, says: "Modern public financial management requires focusing on the things that matter most – transparency, accountability and robust evidence for decision-making – all factors that can be enhanced by blockchain technology. EY OpsChain PFM is an exciting new tool that helps public finance leaders to assess and improve their finance management systems. It has been very exciting to work with city leaders who continue to push boundaries and embrace new technologies."

related news

As governments around the world are modernizing their cities and digitally transforming their processes, blockchain technology can positively impact processes from tax collection to open data to public spending. The EY OpChain PFM release builds upon work in the public sector by EY member firms around blockchain technology.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 05:32 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.