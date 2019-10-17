EY’s public finance management blockchain to improve efficiency & transparency in governments

EY has announced the launch of EY OpsChain Public Finance Manager (PFM), a blockchain-enabled solution designed to help governments improve their processes for financial management of public funds.

EY OpsChain PFM helps governments drive transparency, provide accountable outcomes for citizens and track budgets, expenditures and results. It uses blockchain technology to match government spending programs with tangible outcomes, even as funding may pass through multiple layers of government and public service agencies.

EY OpsChain PFM blockchain provides clear, accurate and timely information for financial reporting and accountability. The system increases administrative efficiency with the capacity to track funds in real time and create a single source of integrated financial and nonfinancial performance information to support decision-making. The system is built on the EY OpsChain platform.

Mark MacDonald, EY Global Public Finance Management Leader, says: "Modern public financial management requires focusing on the things that matter most – transparency, accountability and robust evidence for decision-making – all factors that can be enhanced by blockchain technology. EY OpsChain PFM is an exciting new tool that helps public finance leaders to assess and improve their finance management systems. It has been very exciting to work with city leaders who continue to push boundaries and embrace new technologies."