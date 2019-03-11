App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EY Study: E-commerce, online brands raised over $7 bn in 2018

The biggest share of investments has been garnered by startups like PayTm Mall and PolicyBazaar

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

According to the EY report 'E-commerce and Consumer Internet Sector – India Trendbook 2019' launched at the IVCA Conclave 2019, India’s E-commerce and consumer internet companies have collectively raised over USD 7 billion in private equity and venture capital funding in 2018 .

Of these, a large chunk of the funding was focused on technologies that would help in building supply chain, business expansion into new segments, acquisition/consolidation, and developing innovative product offerings.

The biggest share of investments has been garnered by startups like OYO, Swiggy, Byjus, PayTm Mall, Pine Labs, Zomato, Udaan, PolicyBazaar and CureFit – totaling at about 60% of all investments. Their kitty stands at USD 4.6 billion in 2018.

For acquisitions and consolidation investments, the foremost are - Walmart's acquisition of Flipkart at USD 16 billion, Alibaba's investment in BigBasket and PayTm, Tencent's investment in Dream11, and Naspers investment in Byjus and Swiggy.

related news

"The Indian e-commerce and consumer internet sector has seen significant inflow of capital in 2018, making India one of the most exciting destinations to invest in across the globe," Ankur Pahwa, Partner and National Leader – E-Commerce and Consumer Internet, EY India is reported to have said.

The report indicates that this trend of consolidation and innovation will continue this year as well, as more services and segments will need to be added to expand customer engagement strategies. Also, as there will be greater leverage of innovative technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), this investment will allow the companies to provide better service and products to the market.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 07:48 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Parineeti Chopra Asked If She Will Tie the Knot Next After Cousin Priy ...

Rahul Gandhi's ‘Masood Azhar ji’ Barb Triggers War of Words Betwee ...

Seat Sharing With Congress Likely to be Finalised by March 13 or 14, S ...

Pakistan Foreign Minister Briefs US About Steps Taken To De-escalate T ...

KCR to Launch LS Campaign From February 17, TRS Candidate List to be ...

Govt Cuts BT Cotton Seed Price by Rs 10 Per Packet; Royalty to Monsant ...

Trickster Promises Ranji Selection, Dupes Aspiring Cricketers of Sever ...

Special Flight to Take Mediators to Ground Zero in Ayodhya Tomorrow, M ...

No one Can Interfare in Sabarimala Issue, it Will be Discussed in Poll ...

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Not too worried about US-India trade relations, says BofA's Brian Moyn ...

Hiring activity sees 16% growth in February

Social media do's and don'ts for candidates, parties

Closing Bell: Markets end at 6-month high, Sensex above 37,000; midcap ...

Talks of more stimulus and liquidity amid fears of global slowdown lif ...

BJP now has better prospects considering the events of last month, say ...

Premature to call current market gains as pre-election rally, says Sau ...

Demonetisation: Who will connect the missing dots in Narendra Modi gov ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Battered passport, damaged book among items ...

Congress' indecision may make BJP's return 'possible' as national secu ...

Captain Marvel is no Wonder Woman; Brie Larson's superhero draws stren ...

Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unl ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United Football ...

Ananya Birla 'hits' back at a troll in style but a copy check would ha ...

Nirbhaya Revisited: Netflix's Delhi Crime is a critical reality of wom ...

Exclusive: Anu Malik thrilled about Shankar Mahadevan's Padma Shri

Photograph EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's poor time management irks ...

Netflix's Delhi Crime: Nirbhaya, India's Daughter and how the perpetra ...

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Ahead of the Kalank teaser, stills featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt ...

Padma Awards 2019: Indian sportspersons who are recipients of the hono ...

Gully Boy 2: Zoya Akhtar all charged to make a sequel of Ranveer Singh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.