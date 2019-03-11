EY Study: E-commerce, online brands raised over $7 bn in 2018

According to the EY report 'E-commerce and Consumer Internet Sector – India Trendbook 2019' launched at the IVCA Conclave 2019, India’s E-commerce and consumer internet companies have collectively raised over USD 7 billion in private equity and venture capital funding in 2018 .

Of these, a large chunk of the funding was focused on technologies that would help in building supply chain, business expansion into new segments, acquisition/consolidation, and developing innovative product offerings.

The biggest share of investments has been garnered by startups like OYO, Swiggy, Byjus, PayTm Mall, Pine Labs, Zomato, Udaan, PolicyBazaar and CureFit – totaling at about 60% of all investments. Their kitty stands at USD 4.6 billion in 2018.

For acquisitions and consolidation investments, the foremost are - Walmart's acquisition of Flipkart at USD 16 billion, Alibaba's investment in BigBasket and PayTm, Tencent's investment in Dream11, and Naspers investment in Byjus and Swiggy.

"The Indian e-commerce and consumer internet sector has seen significant inflow of capital in 2018, making India one of the most exciting destinations to invest in across the globe," Ankur Pahwa, Partner and National Leader – E-Commerce and Consumer Internet, EY India is reported to have said.

The report indicates that this trend of consolidation and innovation will continue this year as well, as more services and segments will need to be added to expand customer engagement strategies. Also, as there will be greater leverage of innovative technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), this investment will allow the companies to provide better service and products to the market.