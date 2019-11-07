EY-IIF survey shows how banks can manage key risks in the next decade

Managing risk over the next decade could prove more challenging due to 10 key risk factors, according to the new Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) and Institute of International Finance (IIF) bank risk management survey. The risks (shown below), which started primarily as financial, have evolved into today's nonfinancial risks, such as cybersecurity, geopolitics and climate change.



Weathering the likely financial downturn

Operating in an ever-expanding ecosystem

Protecting privacy to maintain trust

Fighting a cyber war in banks and across the system

Navigating the inevitable industry transition to cloud

Industrializing data analytics across the business in a controlled manner

Delivering services to customers, clients and markets without disruption

Adapting to the effects of fast-shifting geopolitics on banks and their customers

Addressing the impact of climate change on banks and society

Meeting emerging customer demands for customized, aggregated lifetime offerings



Looking back over a decade of surveys, initially the primary objectives for banks managing financial risks focused on capital and liquidity. As governance and regulation models improved, banks have become healthier than they were pre-crisis and, in turn, have been able to de-risk and de-leverage their balance sheets. In the second half of the decade, nonfinancial risks, such as cybersecurity, data, and conduct and culture, came to the fore.

"Banks are in a far better position today than a decade ago in the management and governance of risks," said Mark Watson, Managing Director, Ernst & Young LLP, and EY Americas Financial Services Organization Board Matters Deputy Leader. "Banks still have significant opportunities to simplify their risk management approach and get to a truly integrated view of risk across the firm. It is important for banks to become much more efficient in managing risks, using innovative new approaches and improved data analytics."