you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 08:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EY-IIF survey shows how banks can manage key risks in the next decade

One in four banks rank privacy as a top risk in the next 12 months.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Managing risk over the next decade could prove more challenging due to 10 key risk factors, according to the new Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) and Institute of International Finance (IIF) bank risk management survey. The risks (shown below), which started primarily as financial, have evolved into today's nonfinancial risks, such as cybersecurity, geopolitics and climate change.

10 key risk factors:

  1. Weathering the likely financial downturn

  2. Operating in an ever-expanding ecosystem

  3. Protecting privacy to maintain trust

  4. Fighting a cyber war in banks and across the system

  5. Navigating the inevitable industry transition to cloud

  6. Industrializing data analytics across the business in a controlled manner

  7. Delivering services to customers, clients and markets without disruption

  8. Adapting to the effects of fast-shifting geopolitics on banks and their customers

  9. Addressing the impact of climate change on banks and society

  10. Meeting emerging customer demands for customized, aggregated lifetime offerings


Looking back over a decade of surveys, initially the primary objectives for banks managing financial risks focused on capital and liquidity. As governance and regulation models improved, banks have become healthier than they were pre-crisis and, in turn, have been able to de-risk and de-leverage their balance sheets. In the second half of the decade, nonfinancial risks, such as cybersecurity, data, and conduct and culture, came to the fore.

"Banks are in a far better position today than a decade ago in the management and governance of risks," said Mark Watson, Managing Director, Ernst & Young LLP, and EY Americas Financial Services Organization Board Matters Deputy Leader. "Banks still have significant opportunities to simplify their risk management approach and get to a truly integrated view of risk across the firm. It is important for banks to become much more efficient in managing risks, using innovative new approaches and improved data analytics."

Close
"In the next decade, banks will face 10 major risks that test the ability to survive and thrive," said Watson. Chief among the risks impacting banks globally is the intense growing conversation around a potential new economic downturn.

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 08:51 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

