EY, Blue Prism to offer RPA as a service in India on Microsoft Azure cloud

EY, a global professional services organization and Blue Prism, a robotic process automation (RPA) software provider, announced their collaboration to offer RPA as a service using Microsoft Azure cloud to organizations in India.

The two companies have jointly commissioned several large scale on-premises RPA deliveries in core and support business functions across financial services, IT-ITeS, manufacturing and healthcare industries. EY is the only global organization in the Blue Prism ecosystem to receive Platinum certification for delivery along with Gold certification for capability.

By joining hands to offer connected-RPA as a service in India, Blue Prism’s automation technology and Microsoft’s Azure platform coupled with EY’s market leadership in global robotics services and breadth of industry experience, organizations can now accomplish significant cost savings across functions such as finance, HR, supply chain, IT and sales and marketing.

Sibjyoti Basu, Partner and Alliance Leader, EY India says, “In today’s dynamic marketplace, open and secure cloud based offerings along with agile methods of delivery are fundamental to the growth and profitability of businesses. As a market first, EY’s globally acclaimed RPA delivery capability coupled with Blue Prism’s cutting-edge technology and Microsoft Azure cloud will enable organizations in their digital transformation journey, rendering greater speed and scalability to the pace of deployment and innovation.”

In India, the firm has almost 800+ dedicated RPA resources targeted to grow by 20% in FY19. To further strengthen its digital and innovation capabilities, EY has recently launched wavespace in Mumbai where EY’s multidisciplinary practitioners work collaboratively with clients, alliance partners and start-ups to build a digital ecosystem using the platform provided at the center.