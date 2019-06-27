App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EY announces global tax and finance managed services agreement with Nokia

As part of the agreement, a team of tax and finance professionals from Nokia will join EY around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ernst & Young (EY) announces a new global tax and finance agreement with Nokia Corporation to deliver tax and finance, data and technology managed services across 127 countries. As part of the agreement, a team of tax and finance professionals from Nokia will join EY around the world.

This agreement follows other large EY Tax and Finance Operate engagements with companies such as AIG.

The agreement provides Nokia access to the EY Global Tax Platform, standard methodologies and global delivery centers. This will help Nokia focus on strategic initiatives and effectively navigate change in the highly dynamic tax and regulatory environment, including matters such as the rapidly emerging digital tax filing requirements in many countries.

Close

The EY Global Tax Platform, which is powered by Microsoft, gathers, validates and transforms data, allowing for shared data reuse, collaboration, advanced analytics and intelligent automations in Microsoft Azure.

related news

Andy Baldwin, EY EMEIA Area Managing Partner and EY Global Managing Partner – Client Service-elect, said, "The agreement with Nokia is a prime example of how companies are working with EY to reimagine their tax and finance function in the face of digital disruption and a constantly changing legislative and regulatory environment. We are delighted that Nokia has placed their trust in EY to support their continuing transformation journey. Across a range of industries, our clients are increasingly embracing managed services to access a range of EY services to improve risk management and release value while gaining access to the most advanced technology and data analytics."

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 06:48 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.