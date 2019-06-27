EY announces global tax and finance managed services agreement with Nokia

As part of the agreement, a team of tax and finance professionals from Nokia will join EY around the world.
Ernst & Young (EY) announces a new global tax and finance agreement with Nokia Corporation to deliver tax and finance, data and technology managed services across 127 countries. As part of the agreement, a team of tax and finance professionals from Nokia will join EY around the world.
This agreement follows other large EY Tax and Finance Operate engagements with companies such as AIG.
The agreement provides Nokia access to the EY Global Tax Platform, standard methodologies and global delivery centers. This will help Nokia focus on strategic initiatives and effectively navigate change in the highly dynamic tax and regulatory environment, including matters such as the rapidly emerging digital tax filing requirements in many countries.
The EY Global Tax Platform, which is powered by Microsoft, gathers, validates and transforms data, allowing for shared data reuse, collaboration, advanced analytics and intelligent automations in Microsoft Azure.
