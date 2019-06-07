App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 09:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Extradition hearing for Huawei executive set for January

The United States has charged Meng with lying to banks about Huawei's dealings with Iran in violation of US trade sanctions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A Canadian court says an extradition hearing will begin in January for a top executive of the Chinese tech company Huawei wanted by the US on fraud charges. British Columbia's Supreme Court on June 6 accepted a proposal by Meng Wanzhou's defense team to start her hearing January 20, more than a year after she was taken into custody at Vancouver's airport.

Defense lawyer David Martin says the schedule could allow the case to wrap up within two years, which he says would be a "record" for such a complicated case.

The Huawei CFO wasn't in court on June 6.

Close
The United States has charged Meng with lying to banks about Huawei's dealings with Iran in violation of US trade sanctions. Both Meng and Huawei deny any wrongdoing.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 09:05 am

tags #Huawei #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.