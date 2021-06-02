Explained | Tomorrow: Twitter's local weather service

Twitter has teamed up with Eric Holthaus to launch a local weather news service

Twitter has partnered with veteran meteorologist Eric Holthaus to launch a new local weather service called Tomorrow. The platform is being launched in 16 cities around North America and has participation from local meteorologists, climate writers and editorial staffers who aim to create free content as well as paid work for members.

What is Tomorrow?

Speaking with Sara Fischer from Axios, Twitter's VP of product - Mike Park, told the publication that it was "the largest collective of writers and experts we've launched with."

What makes Tomorrow stand out from other weather services besides the newsletters and long-form content is the ability to ask questions directly to climate experts. Members of the platform can ask unlimited questions during breaking news weather events. At launch, these questions will be asked via email but Holthaus says they will eventually be able to field questions using a password-protected addition to the Revue website.

Twitter will also use its creator tools in conjunction with the service using features like Spaces to enable people to ask questions before severe weather events. There are also plans for ticketed live audio sessions.

Memberships for the platform will start at $10 (Approx. Rs. 733) monthly and Holthaus says that he hopes to be in 50 major media markets in North America by the end of this year. Currently the service is available in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Portland, San Antonio, San Francisco, Toronto, Washington DC and Republica Dominicana. Holthaus says that eventually the service will expand to India and Brazil by 2022.

Mike Park believes that weather is the perfect match for a platform like Twitter because some of the largest spikes in trends and conversations are tied to severe weather events like floods, hurricanes etc.

Holthaus says that the platform also breaks down complicated weather lingo into easy to understand information. He says that he is often bombarded with Twitter Messages from people all over the world looking for answers for evacuation protocols during weather emergencies.

"During Hurricane Sandy, my Twitter following went from 5,000 to 150,00 in a week," said Holthaus.

Why is it so important for Twitter?

Tomorrow is also a big push for Twitter's Revue platform which allows content creators to publish editorial newsletters for their audience in exchange for revenue through a subscription model. This allows creators to find the right audience for them while getting paid for it.

This also ties in with a larger plan to build more writer collectives across a variety of different topics and diversify its portfolio. Besides these, it also allows Twitter to show what their creator tools can do in building a brand.