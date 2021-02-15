Explained | Is 5G around the corner for India, what are the challenges India is facing?

Telecom companies in India are pinning hopes for 5G (fifth generation broadband technology on cellular networks) to be rolled out in 2021 with companies like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel doing tests to prepare 5G for launch.

This comes as the government announced that it will not be selling 5G spectrum in the upcoming auctions which are expected to begin in March this year.

However, a Parliamentary Standing Committee in its report has recently said that India is not prepared to roll out 5G anytime soon.

To better gauge 5G, it is first important that we understand how different it is from the previous technologies, how better is it and what is the status of 5G rollout in India.

What is 5G and how is it different from the previous technologies?

5G refers to the fifth generation network technology which offers high speed internet connectivity. As learning and working has moved online in a socially distanced world, higher internet speeds have become imperative for smooth interactions.

According to experts, another advantage of 5G is that it is better at handling simultaneous connections (heavy load).

Unlike the already existing technologies, 5G is said to pave the way for its application in automated vehicles, building smart cities etc.

What is the status of 5G rollout in India?

IT & Telecom Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad in June 2019 had announced that 5G spectrum auctions would be conducted in the same calendar year and had also announced a 100 day deadline to begin 5 trials.

However, in the spectrum auctions announced by the cabinet in December 2020 which are expected to be held in March this year, only 4G airwaves in 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz, 2300MHz and 2500MHz will be auctioned.

All the big telcos in India namely - Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have been urging the government to spell out a clear roadmap for the spectrum auctions for 5G airwaves.

Meanwhile Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have announced that they have begun the trials for rolling out 5G in the existing network infrastructure.

What are the challenges for 5G in India?

A Shashi Tharoor-led Parliamentary Committee report from earlier this month has concluded a variety of reasons which include inadequate availability of spectrum, high spectrum prices, among others as the reason for slow 5G rollout in India.

The report has said that the government has been laid back and very little steps have been taken to launch 5G in India.

Lack of adequate spectrum

The DoT had informed the committee that in mid band (3300-3600 MHz), about 25 MHz is used by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Ministry of Defence has asked Department of Telecommunication to allocate 3,300-3,400 MHz to them. This means that only 175 MHz is available for vendors which may not be sufficient for them to offer their services.

High price of 5G

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), submitted a report that Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) earmarked spectrum in 3.3-3.6 GHz band for 5G. TRAI recommended the reserve price at INR 492 crore per MHz which is far higher than the auctioned spectrum price in other country, the committee report concluded.

The report further concluded a comparison of unit pricing of 5G in India with that of the other countries.

The unit price of 5G spectrum in India is 70 times costlier than Austria, 35 times costlier than Spain and 14 times costlier than Australia.