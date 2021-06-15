Explained | How Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath 'beat' Grand Master Viswanathan Anand in a chess match

Everyone was shocked at the outcome of a chess match between The Grand Master and India's youngest billionaire

At a charity event called Checkmate COVID organised by Chess.com, Grand Master Viswanathan Anand squared off against India's youngest billionaire Nikhil Kamath for quick simul game (simultaneous exhibition where a high ranked player jumps between various matches) of chess.

Everyone expected Anand to sweep the matches but Nikhil Kamath managed to one up the Grand Master and shook everyone.

What Happened?

After starting poorly, Kamath came back into the match with a series of perfect moves that left Anand stunned and he was forced to retire. Still unaware of what had transpired, Anand said that Kamath played the match without a single mistake and that his moves were absolutely perfect.

Later, Chess.com analysed the efficiency of Kamath's moves and rated them as 98.9 percent accurate, a statistic that contrasted sharply with the three previous games he had taken part in, which all read 80.6, 56.5 and 29.8.

Chess.com then banned Kamath from the website and closed his account on grounds of cheating.

"At some point I could not detect a single mistake in his moves," said Anand while speaking with a host from chessbase.in.

"They were just all perfect, tactically also perfect, everything worked," Anand added.

How did Kamath pull off a win against Viswanathan Anand?



It is ridiculous that so many are thinking that I really beat Vishy sir in a chess game, that is almost like me waking up and winning a 100mt race with Usain Bolt. pic.twitter.com/UoazhNiAZV

— Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) June 14, 2021



Yesterday was a celebrity simul for people to raise money It was a fun experience upholding the ethics of the game.I just played the position onthe board and expected the same from everyone . pic.twitter.com/ISJcguA8jQ

— Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) June 14, 2021

After waiting an entire day, Kamath then took to twitter and posted the following tweet in which he admitted that he took guidance from computers and game analysts.Anand then replied with a tweet of his own.

Simply put the computers Kamath is referring to may have been Chess Bots which are software's specifically designed to analyse your moves and suggest the best response. The fact that Kamath's accuracy shot up nearly 60 percent from his lowest rating was a dead give away that something was amiss.

Chess values its traditions and while its possible that Kamath meant no harm, the game will now loom over his head with a big question mark. As to why cheat the Grand Master at a charity event? No one can answer that except Kamath himself but it does reek of an underhanded way to get publicity and get his name in the papers. If all Kamath wanted was for people to talk about him, he has achieved that but at what cost?