App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exiger names Joseph M. Quiazon as Asia Pacific head of Financial Crime Compliance

Joseph brings over two decades' experience in financial crime compliance, business intelligence and fraud advisory.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Exiger, a technology-enabled regulatory, financial crime, risk and compliance solutions, has appointed Joseph M. Quiazon to serve as Exiger's Asia Pacific (APAC) Head of Financial Crime Compliance (FCC). Joseph brings over two decades' experience in financial crime compliance, business intelligence and fraud advisory. He will help lead Exiger's expansion into Asia Pacific, signifying a deepened investment in the compliance expertise necessary to effectively support financial institutions and corporations in APAC in their fight against financial crime.

"Exiger is committed to supporting our clients' growing needs in the Asia Pacific region," said Michael Beber, Exiger President and CEO. "As the complexity of financial crime continues to evolve, having seasoned local experts like Joseph has become increasingly important."

Before joining Exiger, Joseph was Managing Director and Regional Head of Standard Chartered Bank's Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Counter Terrorist Financing and Anti-Bribery and Corruption programs. He had direct responsibility for more than 200 financial crime compliance professionals in 15 markets across APAC and transformed the regional FCC governance structure to align with expectations set by New York regulators. Joseph also advised the Central Bank of Myanmar on sanctions compliance in coordination with the U.S. Department of Justice and was appointed as a forensic expert by the Director of Enforcement at Hong Kong's Securities Futures Commission.

"Joseph's professional career consists of meaningful compliance experience against the backdrop of enhanced regulatory enforcement within financial institutions," said Daniel Banes, Managing Director and Exiger's APAC Regional Chair. "This background gives him a deep understanding of the compliance pain points experienced by Exiger's global clients, and more importantly, how to solve them."

related news

Before Standard Chartered Bank, Joseph was a Partner and Managing Director with EY in Hong Kong, where he served as the Asia Pacific People Partner. He was also the APAC practice leader in KPMG's Global AML Group during his tenure at KPMG Australia.

As one of the fastest growing markets, APAC poses unique challenges and opportunities, with fully developed regulatory and compliance environments balanced against emerging markets. "It is a privilege to join an intellectually diverse team of subject matter experts at Exiger driven by a single common purpose: to help our clients find technology-enabled, sustainable compliance solutions to fight financial crime," said Quiazon.
First Published on May 29, 2019 07:06 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.