you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exigent launches first evergreen fund for legal tech

BMCP will provide capital and also leadership & sector expertise to start-ups specializing in legal technology and services, data extraction, corporate data management, and optimization.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bright Minds Capital Partners ("BMCP") has been launched as the first evergreen fund specializing in early-stage investments in legal and data technology, focusing on AI, blockchain and big data management applications.

With leading legal tech expert Exigent as cornerstone investor, BMCP will provide not just capital, but also leadership and sector expertise to start-ups specializing in legal technology and services, data extraction, corporate data management, and optimization. Blockchain is also a key focus area: one of the first investments in the fund's portfolio is Lexchain, an immigration compliance automation tool using the latest distributed blockchain ledger technology.

In an effort to improve the way data is used for corporate decision-making, the BMCP fund has been established by a seasoned group of legal strategists, data technologists, information architects and VC experts, including CEO David Holme, who, together with Nicola Stott, founded Exigent, a leading global alternative legal services provider, over 15 years ago. With an evergreen fund and the focus on the fundamentals of investment, the BMCP team will combine capital with legal, technology and financial expertise to support the development of technology that has true impact, longevity and tangible ROI.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 07:49 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

