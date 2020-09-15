172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|exclusive-oppo-reno4-pro-new-edition-launching-soon-in-india-customised-box-suggests-5842551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last few hours left to claim benefits worth ₹15,000. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro to avail.
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exclusive: Oppo Reno4 Pro new edition launching soon in India, customised box suggests

Based on the hint uploaded on Oppo's social media account, we speculate that the number 7 resonates with Indian cricket team's former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his iconic jersey number 7.

Moneycontrol News

Rumour has it that Oppo is coming up with a special customised box of Reno4 Pro in India very soon. While the company is yet to make an official announcement on the same but Moneycontrol has managed to get details about the new Oppo Reno4 Pro edition.

Our sources exclusively shared an image that shows the customised box with the number “7” on it, and the image on OPPO’s social media shows it can be a cricketer. Based on the hint, we speculate that the number 7 resonates with Indian cricket team's former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his iconic jersey number 7 and Oppo Reno4 Pro will come in a new avatar as a tribute to the recently-retired cricketing legend.

Close

We are yet to know how the device will look from the outside. Our source also tipped us that the specifications of this new Reno4 Pro edition will be the same as the standard model.

related news

Also check: Oppo Reno4 Pro first impressions

This means that the Reno4 Pro edition will have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Because of the curved edges and minimum bezels, Oppo Reno4 Pro comes with a high screen-to-body ratio of 92.01 percent. The screen has a tiny punch-hole on the upper-left corner for the 32MP front camera.

At the back, Reno4 Pro has four camera sensors stacked vertically. There is a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, Reno4 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Backing the performance unit is a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging.

Reno4 Pro has an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock support. The smartphone boots on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 out-of-the-box.
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #Oppo #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.