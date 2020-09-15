Exclusive: Oppo Reno4 Pro new edition launching soon in India, customised box suggests

Rumour has it that Oppo is coming up with a special customised box of Reno4 Pro in India very soon. While the company is yet to make an official announcement on the same but Moneycontrol has managed to get details about the new Oppo Reno4 Pro edition.



A source just shared this image with me of the new Reno4 Pro special box. Who they are partnering with next for this one? @oppomobileindia #OPPOmobiles

What do you think? pic.twitter.com/mNelX99UHk — Pranav (@PranavHegdeHere) September 15, 2020

Our sources exclusively shared an image that shows the customised box with the number “7” on it, and the image on OPPO’s social media shows it can be a cricketer. Based on the hint, we speculate that the number 7 resonates with Indian cricket team's former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his iconic jersey number 7 and Oppo Reno4 Pro will come in a new avatar as a tribute to the recently-retired cricketing legend.

We are yet to know how the device will look from the outside. Our source also tipped us that the specifications of this new Reno4 Pro edition will be the same as the standard model.

Also check: Oppo Reno4 Pro first impressions

This means that the Reno4 Pro edition will have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Because of the curved edges and minimum bezels, Oppo Reno4 Pro comes with a high screen-to-body ratio of 92.01 percent. The screen has a tiny punch-hole on the upper-left corner for the 32MP front camera.

At the back, Reno4 Pro has four camera sensors stacked vertically. There is a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, Reno4 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Backing the performance unit is a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging.

Reno4 Pro has an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock support. The smartphone boots on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 out-of-the-box.