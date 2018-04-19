Exclusive: OnePlus 6 launch date confirmed for May 18, price tipped at Rs 39,999

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus will launch its upcoming flagship smartphone OnePlus 6 in India on May 18, Moneycontrol has learnt. The phone will likely cost Rs 39,999.

The upcoming OnePlus phone has been subject to a lot of speculation over the past few months.

The company, whose motto is to ‘Never Settle’, has released various teasers about the upcoming phone’s features under the slogan ‘The speed you need’. Here’s everything we know about the phone so far.

The phone will keep up with the latest design trend in Android smartphones and will sport an iPhone X-like notch at the top and extremely thin bezels on the sides and the bottom. Those who dislike notches will be able to black out the sides of the notches while in the landscape mode.

The company has been on a pursuit to provide its users with ‘burdenless experience’ and has confirmed the phone will be featuring the latest Snapdragon 845 processor along with an 8GB RAM. The confirmation also says the phone will be sporting 256GB storage.

Media reports had speculated that the OnePlus 6 could cost in the early 40 thousands, but a cost of Rs 39,999 would come as a relief to fans of OnePlus that like the phone for its top-end features and competitive pricing.



Don’t you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we pic.twitter.com/QEnOdm3Xtk

— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 16, 2018

The company almost confirmed that the phone will be waterproof in the tweet below which says, “Don’t you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we”. However, it is unclear whether the phone will be IP67 or IP68 certified.

The slider button on OnePlus devices were traditionally used to shift between volume settings, but on OnePlus 6, the slider can also be used to adjust focus while clicking pictures.