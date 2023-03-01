Ex-Google engineer who said LaMDA is sentient says Bing might be too

Ex-Google engineer, Blake Lemoine, who claimed the company's artificial intelligence (AI) LaMDA had become sentient has doubled down on his claim in an article for Newsweek. Lemoine wrote that part of his job was to test LaMDA, Google's AI engine that is used for various projects, including the Bard AI chatbot.

He tested the system for bias in respect to sexual orientation, gender, religion, politics or ethnicity, but during testing some of the conversations he had with the bot, led him to believe it was sentient. Lemoine said the AI expressed several emotions reliably and in the right context.

"When it said it was feeling anxious, I understood I had done something that made it feel anxious based on the code that was used to create it," wrote Lemoine.

