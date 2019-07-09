App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 06:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Evolven partners with AppDynamics to transform performance management

The partnership will expand the integrations of Evolven Change Analytics software into AppDynamics.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Evolven Software, a provider of Change Analytics software for the enterprise cloud, announced that it has joined the new AppDynamics Integration Partner Program (IPP) as an inaugural member.

AppDynamics is an Application Intelligence company, offering enterprises real-time insights into application performance, user performance and business performance.

Evolven Change Analytics software tracks all actual granular changes carried out in end-to-end hybrid cloud environments. Evolven uses patented analytics based on machine learning to analyse the changes it collects, and correlate them with AppDynamics performance metrics, alerts and transaction topology.

Under this partnership, Evolven and AppDynamics will expand the integrations of Evolven Change Analytics software into AppDynamics Technologies' application performance, infrastructure monitoring, and operational intelligence solutions.

These integrations will provide customers with the unique ability to automatically correlate performance events and metrics with the actual changes carried out in their hybrid cloud environments, allowing users to prevent and quickly resolve performance and availability issues.

"We are very excited to expand our offering by collaborating with such a highly respected market leader such as AppDynamics," said Sasha Gilenson, Evolven CEO. "There's a strong, even intuitive synergy between Evolven Change Analytics and AppDynamics' broad portfolio of IT operations technologies. The integration brings tremendous value to enterprises looking to create a new standard for stability, experience less incidents, increase MTTR, and improve productivity."
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 06:51 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

