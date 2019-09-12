Evergent launches solution with digital service transformation capabilities

Evergent, a global provider of solutions for Revenue and Customer Lifecycle Management, announced an innovative solution that assists traditional service providers with their digital service transformation.

The solution will combine Evergent's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Module with Google Cloud BigQuery and Google Cloud Contact Center AI to provide consumers with real-time, self-service capabilities.

The Evergent platform will be combined with Google Cloud's Big Query and Contact Center AI to help service providers to help transform all aspects of their traditional services to a digital, connected service that can be accessed via Google Cloud's Contact Center AI.



Engage consumers to manage and subscribe to new services in a non-invasive manner;



Reduce incoming calls to the call-center by enabling consumers to digitally manage all aspects of their connected services;



Increase monetization with more targeted/predicted offers for consumers using Google Marketing Program;



Reduce churn through predicting buyer behaviour and by targeting consumers with personalized offers and promotions.



It will help to:

"In this digital age and economy, service providers need to ensure that all aspects of their traditional offerings can be accessed and managed digitally. Customer self-care needs to be quick, seamless and non-intrusive, and be specific and relevant," said Vijay Sajja, CEO of Evergent.