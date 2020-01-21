European Space Agency starts plant where oxygen is extracted from moondust

The European Space Agency has set up a prototype plant in the Netherlands to extract oxygen embedded in moondust.

The plant, located at the Materials and Electrical Components Laboratory of the European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC), places simulated moondust in molten calcium chloride at 950°C. An electric current is then passed through the liquid to release and extract trapped oxygen.

According to a Physics Org report, a successful run of this plant could revolutionise space exploration, as it would enable production of breathable air in Space for long-duration explorations.

The ESA decided to try out this technique after lunar regolith samples revealed the presence of 40–45 percent oxygen by weight. However, since this oxygen is present in the form of metal oxides such as minerals, it cannot be used immediately.

But with the help of molten salt electrolysis, the oxides present in regolith is broken down into large amounts of oxygen. The procedure also has the added benefit of producing metal alloys as a byproduct.

ESA research fellow Alexandre Meurisse said, “The production process leaves behind a tangle of different metals. We can find out what are the most useful alloys that could be produced from them, and what kind of applications could they be put to.”

Meurisse added that the facility in the Netherlands is now being finetuned and they expect to have a Moon-worthy plant ready by the mid-2020s.