you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EU may vote on forcing all smartphone makers to ship devices with similar charging port

While the switch from micro-USB to USB Type-C is visible on Android, Apple could be forced to ditch its lightning port if it wants to sell the iPhone in Europe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The European Union (EU) would reportedly vote to force all smartphone makers to ship a standardised charging port like USB Type-C with each device. The move is said to be done to reduce electronic waste and offer more convenience to consumers. The voting session on the matter is said to be held in the upcoming Parliament session.

Some members of the EU want 'binding measures' that ensure one type of charger is compatible with all portable devices, as the European Commission's previous approach of merely 'encouraging' tech companies to develop a standardised solution has 'fell short of the co-legislators' objectives,” MacRumors reported.

Majority of the voting members have approved the initial draft. However, in order to become a law, the draft needs to be approved by the EU Council.

Close

If the rule is made mandatory, it would mean that smartphone manufacturers would need to ship their devices with a USB Type-C port. While most smartphones, even in the budget-to-mid-range category, feature a USB Type-C port, the entry-to-lower-budget smartphone category still ships with a micro-USB port.

related news

We saw Xiaomi ship its entry-level Redmi 8A with a USB Type-C port in 2019. This year, we can expect other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to get onboard and ditch the ages-old micro-USB port on entry-level and sub-Rs 10,000 category devices, and instead ship them with USB Type-C.

While the switch from micro-USB to USB Type-C is visible on Android, Apple could be forced to ditch its lightning port if it wants to sell the iPhone in Europe. Apple iPhones have been long-rumoured to come with the USB Type-C. Like every year, this year too the company is said to replace lightning with USB Type-C port.

In a statement to the European Commission in 2019, Apple suggested that such proposals are ‘bad for the environment and unnecessarily disruptive for customers’.

First Published on Jan 17, 2020 12:23 pm

tags #European Union #gadgets #smartphones

