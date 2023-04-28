 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EU lawmakers reach preliminary agreement on an AI law

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST

Under the new guidelines, AI companies like OpenAI that make generative tools like ChatGPT will have to disclose copyrighted material within their systems. The draft will now be discussed by EU lawmakers and member countries

Lawmakers from the European Union (EU) have reached a preliminary agreement on the European Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, a groundbreaking regulation and guideline for the governance of AI within the territory.

Speaking to the news agency Reuters, Svenja Hahn, European Parliament deputy, said that the committee reached "a solid compromise" between "conservative wishes for more surveillance and leftist fantasies of over-regulation" and believed the new act would "regulate AI proportionately, protect citizens' rights, as well as foster innovation and boost the economy".

The commission pitched the draft rules two years ago to draw up guidelines that protect the citizen's rights from emerging AI technologies. The draft will now be discussed by EU lawmakers and member countries.