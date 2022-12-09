EU extends "Right to be forgotten" to false claims

The European Union's (EU) court of justice has ruled that the "right to be forgotten" also applies to people who can prove that Google's search results show articles that contain false information about them.

If that is the case, then Google has to comply with the person's requests and remove the search results attached to their names.

This is in response to a case where two investment managers sent Google a request to remove certain articles from search results of their name, that they claimed contained falsified information, and criticized their business.

Google declined the request, on grounds that it didn't know if the articles were false or not. The managers then moved to court with their request.

"The right to freedom of expression and information cannot be taken into account where, at the very least, a part – which is not of minor importance – of the information found in the referenced content proves to be inaccurate," the court said in a press release accompanying the ruling.

"We welcome the decision, and we will now study the text of the CJEU’s decision," a spokesperson for Google said in a statement shared with publication, Politico.

"The links and thumbnails in question are not available via the web search and image search anymore; the content at issue has been offline for a long time."

Moneycontrol News

