Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Erik Buell unveils electric motorcycle brand Fuell

Buell has teamed up with Frederic Vasseur, founder of Spark Racing Technology.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Erik Buell is in the news again! This time, Buell has taken the wraps off his new project, an electric motorcycle brand called Fuell. Images of the first two products, an electric motorcycle and an electric bicycle, have been unveiled and it looks designed with urban mobility in mind.

Buell has teamed up with Frederic Vasseur, founder of Spark Racing Technology. Spark Racing Technology is the same company that is known for making Formula E racing cars.

The bicycle is named Fluid and packs in not one, but two 500 Wh batteries. This, the company says, gives the bike a range of about 200 km which is some serious range. However, there is a possibility that the range is attainable in 'Eco' mode' or with pedal assist. Interestingly, unlike the chain drive on conventional bicycles, the Fluid uses a belt drive to deliver 100 Nm of torque to the rear.

The Fuell Flow motorcycle however will be available in two versions: 11 kW and 35 kW. That translates to 14.8 PS and 47 PS respectively. Considering these numbers and the images released, the Flow seems to be built for urban use and not a track tool like we would have expected.

related news

The bike features a single sided swingarm which also contains the electric motor. This allows for a whole lot of storage space and if we were to believe Fuell, it would be in the area of 50 litres which is luxurious on a motorcycle.

What is also visible from the pictures though is the lack of a rear brake lever, either on the right footpeg or the left side of the handlebar. So maybe a single right side brake lever would control the front brake along with regenerative braking on the rear wheel. Fuell also claims charging should take place in a mere 30 minutes on a 20 kW public charger.

Prices haven't been fixed yet, but the company has indicated that the Fluid bicycle should start at a price of $3,295 while the Flow may command $10,995.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 01:27 pm

tags #Auto #Erik Buell #Fuell #Fuell Flow #Fuell Fluid #Technology

