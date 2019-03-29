Equifax, FICO to deliver Data Decisions Cloud for financial institutions

To increase velocity for deploying predictive models, FICO and Equifax are introducing the Data Decisions Cloud. The new Data Decisions Cloud is an end-to-end data and analytics suite that addresses key needs across risk, marketing, and fraud to enable financial institutions to meet the needs of consumers faster and more precisely than ever before.

The Data Decisions Cloud integrates the Equifax Ignite platform differentiated data and analytic management with FICO Cloud applications and the FICO Decision Management Suite (DMS), a digital decisioning platform. Financial institutions will benefit from an increased pace of innovation for data and decisioning, supported by incredible industry expertise and explainable artificial intelligence (AI).

"We are energized about this broad partnership between Equifax and FICO. Two industry leaders are joining forces to help financial institutions better meet the needs of consumers and improve business agility," said Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax. "Our partnership will seamlessly integrate Equifax's differentiated data assets and Ignite platform with FICO's market-leading cloud based decisioning software and applications."

The strategic partnership is focused on a connected, end-to-end development and decisioning management platform that allows customers to quickly explore, develop, test, and deploy powerful insights into production systems across the organization.

"Currently, there is a deluge of data, and while we have processes to extract meaningful insights to make it actionable, it is a cumbersome and time-consuming process," said Liza A. Yannon, director of Quantitative Analysis at Key Bank. "I'm excited to see that FICO and Equifax listened to the voice of the customer by coming together, and I look forward to seeing how they help us obtain more ready access to data, enabling better use of it in analytics and business decisions."