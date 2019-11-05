App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Equifax announces new Senior Leader for Global Consumer Business

Anderson is joining Equifax from Wells Fargo where she served as Executive Vice President, Cards and Retail Services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Equifax has named Beverly Anderson president of Global Consumer Services (GCS), replacing Dann Adams who has announced his retirement.

Anderson, an established financial services leader, is joining Equifax from Wells Fargo where she served as Executive Vice President, Cards and Retail Services. For the past seven and a half years, she has been responsible for leading growth and transformation of various lines of lending businesses and operations. Most recently, she led the expansion of the consumer general-purpose credit card, co-brand, private label, and enterprise loyalty businesses. Under her leadership, portfolio balances grew by almost 70 percent and consumer purchase volume doubled, while maintaining strong profitability and above-industry average returns. In her new role at Equifax, effective December 2, 2019, Anderson will be responsible for delivering vision, growth and transformation of the GCS business that will expand upon the current direct-to-consumer solutions and services across the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

Anderson joins Equifax with more than 30 years of experience in financial services. Prior to Wells Fargo, she held leadership and executive roles in business insights, product and strategy at American Express, Fleet Bank (Bank of America) and First USA/Bank One (J.P. Morgan Chase). She was also the first female partner at Novantas Consulting. Anderson received a Bachelor of Science in Business from Florida A&M University and holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. She is the co-president of the Harvard Business School African American Alumni Association and the chair-emerita of the Board of Directors for the Council of Urban Professionals.

"GCS is the critical consumer-facing piece of our business that provides our direct connection to people, and is the driver for our strategic goal to be the most consumer-friendly credit reporting agency," added Begor. "Bev is a strong growth and consumer-focused leader who is passionate about consumers and purpose. I am confident we will benefit from her broad consumer background, growth focus, and ability to build great teams."

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 03:38 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

